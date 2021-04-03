Bhopal: Students, parents and teachers criticise decision

BHOPAL: The school education minister has said the examinations for students of Class 9 and 11 will be held online. The decision has been taken considering severe surge in corona positive cases. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that considering spread of corona virus it is not advisable to hold exams through offline mode. The question papers will be sent to students through various online mediums. Students will write the exam from home and then submit the answer copies with the nearest collection centre.

'The decision has been taken for the safety of students. Exams will be held on open book online pattern,' said the minister. The exams for these classes are scheduled to begin from April 12. The statement given by the school education minister Parmar has not gone down well with the students, parents and teachers alike. 'Students of class 9 and 11 are at risk of getting afflicted with corona virus hence online exams but students of class 10 and 12- falling in the same age group- are safe. What absurd logic is this,' said a principal of a government school, wishing not to be named.

The students of class 10 and 12 have demanded postponement of exams and held demonstrations at several places across the state. Students have given memorandum in this regard in Burhanpur, Khandwa and some other places as well. Even the parents are wary and are concerned about their children's safety. The MP Palak Mahasangh has demanded that the exams for classes 9-12 should be postponed. 'Exams for class 9-12 should be postponed, at least for now. The decision for holding it online also could not do justice as most of the students face challenge of net connectivity,' said state convener of Palak Mahasangh, Subodh Pandya.