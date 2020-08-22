Bhopal: Students of MPSD assured of two-months of training post corona pandemic

BHOPAL: Students of the MP School of Drama (MPSD) have been assured through an email that they would be given two-months training after the end of the corona pandemic. However, no scholarship will be admissible during the extra classes, the letter said.

The rusticated students, while expressing surprise over the School’s decision to mail the letter to them, said that they would not settle for two months extra classes. “We have lost four months and our loss should be fully compensated once the corona restrictions are lifted,” they said.

As per director, MP School of Drama, -Alok Chatterjee, "The government has decided to hold two months of classes after the corona pandemic is over. The decision has been conveyed to all the 26 students of the School. The rustication of eight students has not been withdrawn. Discussions are underway but no final decision has been taken as yet."

They also denied of the charge that some of them had spit on the director. “There are CCTV cameras all over the premises of the School and any such incident would have been recorded in them”, they said.

Eight students of MPSD of batch 2019-20 were rusticated from the institution on August 17 for “violating the code of conduct prescribed for them” and “for behavior and conduct unbecoming of a student”. The students have been protesting demanding that the classes which they missed due to COVID-induced restrictions should be held. Some of them are protesting through social media while others have been staging protests on the Institution’s premises.