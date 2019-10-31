Bhopal: Students of MGPS ‘Run for unity’

BHOPAL: The 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel aka Iron Man was celebrated with joy and much patriotic fervor at the Mitthi Gobindram Public School (MGPS) on Thursday.

Principal Ajay Kant Sharma told the students that Sardar Patel is known for playing a significant role in integrating the independent provinces into a united India after the partition. “Sardar Patel was a very brave man with strong belief. He was a real patriot and his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day,” added Ajay.

The students of class I recited various poems on Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

Sharma also administered an oath for unity to the students. A ‘run for unity’ was also organised for the students of class VI and VII with an aim to remain committed to the national unity and integrity of Indian intact.