Bhopal: Students of BSSS launch helpline number for COVID-19 patients

Bhopal: Students of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) and the Bhopal Group of Information and Action have started a helpline to build strong the communication between COVID-19 patients and their family members.

The Coronavirus cases have breached 10,000 marks in Bhopal and 260 have already lost their lives. More than 60% of corona infected patients are admitted to Hamidia hospital for treatment.

The contact between Corona patients and their relatives often breaks counting to fear. This leads to increased mental tensions and other such problems.

Through this helpline, contact can be built strong between COVID-19 patients and their relatives, either through phone call or video calls. The services of the helpline can be availed from 8am to 8pm.

In addition to taking care of the mental health of the patients, the helpline has a provision of providing counseling too. For critically ill patients, the helpline will extend co-operation to convey their wishes to their relatives.

In case a patient dies, the helpline will provide necessary information to the family members with regards to collect various important documents including the death certificate from the hospital.

Principal of the school, Fr John PJ said that in this challenging hour, when people are scared of helping infected patients, it is indeed commendable that the students are taking up social responsibility and offering selfless service.

Those who want to contribute in any other manner can contact the following helpline number 0755-4004633.