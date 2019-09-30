Bhopal: Students learn about Bapu & his ideology

BHOPAL: The students of Central School No-1 were taken by surprise when they were told one attempt to kill Mahatma Gandhi was made in the year 1931.

The students were attending an hour-long session on Sunday to know more about the father of the nation. Congress state media president Bhupendra Gupta, answered all queries of students while giving a detailED sketch of the life of the Mahatma and his ideology.

The students were also cautioned to remain alert and not to get manipulated by misinformation circulated on social media. The students also wanted to know why the Congress was opposing abrogation of Article 370 removal from the Jammu and Kashmir.

Gupta clarified that Congress was opposing the abrogation procedure and the division of the state, is a subject of Constitution arrangements, but it is not done. Nehru had already stated that the Article 370 will be obsolete one day by itself, he added.