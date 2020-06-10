Bhopal: Students keep physical health in check, take part in online fitness challenge

Bhopal: The schools have begun online classes to ensure that students do not miss their syllabus. Some schools have given priority to physical fitness apart from studies.

St Raphael Co-ed School began a two-minute fitness challenge for its students. In the challenge, the children recorded two-minute long videos of physical exercises. The school gave them a period of one week to finish their challenge.

The 12 best videos with one student from every class from I to XII have been featured on the official website and social media pages of Madhya Pradesh Ball Badminton Association. The winners of the challenge are Ipshita, Manya, Avai, Vaibhavi, Trisha, Rishika, Aahana,Palak, Tejaswini, Sakshi, Vaishnavi and Ishika. Association head Naushad Ali coordinated the challenge along with teachers from the school. Principal Sr Elsie told Free Press that it was necessary that students took care of their physical health as well during the lockdown.