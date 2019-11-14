Bhopal: Students give colours to their ideas

Bhopal: Governor Lalji Tandon gave away prizes to the winners of a state-level painting competition organised by the Narmada Hydro Electric Development Corporation (NHDC) at a function organised at Samanway Bhavan here on Thursday.

Addressing the function, NHDC Managing Director AK Mishra said that the competition was organised as part of the national power conservation campaign of the Union ministry of Power. Around 11.81 lakh students of 69,250 schools of the state took part in the competition. The competitors were divided into two groups – students of grades 4-6 and 7-9. On Children’s Day, competition for two groups comprising 50 selected students each was held and the winners were given away prizes.

Vedika Jain, Kanak Goyal and Vanshika Sisodia won the first three prizes, respectively in the first group. The toppers in the second group were Bhavishya Acharya, Shubhankar Kumar and Aryanshi. The first prize for both the groups was Rs 50,000 in cash. The second and the third prize winners received Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasised the need for inculcating the habit of conserving power in the children. (All Pix : Pradeep Mehra)