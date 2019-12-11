Bhopal: Students file complaint against MCU professor

BHOPAL: Appointed as Adjunct Professor at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism, Prof Dilip Mandal’s campaign on social media is now earning criticism and protest in the university campus.

A group of students submitted a written complaint on Wednesday with the VC of university demanding to stop him from the vilification campaign against high caste or expel him from the university.

The application states that Prof Mandal’s tweets against Brahmins are very offensive and are hurting sentiments of the students and creating unrest among them.

“Prof Mandal asks surname of students first and the students are treated accordingly,” said the signed complaint.

“Moreover, he runs a sustained vilification campaign against Brahmins. Just go through his tweets and you will understand what we are talking about,” the students further alleged in their complaint.

Prof Mandal is a guest professor in the university and is paid Rs 1,000 per lecture. He has taken classes of mass communication and digital media in the university besides giving lectures on the constitution. He was given appointment as guest faculty along with two other senior journalists including Lalit Shastri and Arun Tripathi in July.

Prof Mandal has 65.5 k followers on twitter and is known for varoius trending messages on social media platform Twitter. He also has impressive following on Facebook. At present Prof Mandal is running hashtag #CAB ke Zariye Manu ka Raj on twitter.

VC Deepak Tiwari, said that he was out of Bhopal and could comment only after knowing the complete details of issue but another senior official commented that Prof Mandal is a guest faculty and not a regular staff member. Besides taking classes in the university he has a private life as well, he said.

The students who complained said that if no action is taken on the application, a massive protest will be launched on the campus against him.

On the other hand, a section of teachers are happy over application against Prof Mandal. Though they refused to comment on record but said that his behaviour on social media is unacceptable and not behoves of decorum of a professor.