BHOPAL: Students enacted Pulwama terror attack through mime at SV Polytechnic College, on the concluding day of a week-long annual fest ‘Tejas 2020’ in the city on Thursday.

The mime was presented by Prabhanshu Mishra, Akash Baghel, Kumal Dwivedi, Mani Prakash, Vibha Bhandari, Uma Bhariya, Atul Tiwari and Poonam Barman beautifully and sent out the message ‘We will never forget the martyrs and we will always be committed to protecting the border of the county’.

Students also showcased the agony of acid attack survivor through mime under the direction of Sai Krishna Kushwaha. It was presented by Dharmesh Sahu, Aaditya Singh Chauhan, Gayatri Menaria, Badal Somvanshi, Shreya Gangrare and Jeta group of IH.

Besides that, various cultural activities including dancing, singing, mime, mimicry, short play and poetry were also held which attracted the audience.

The event began with ‘Ganesh Stuti’ presented by student Lakshya Shrivastava.

Student Shivangi Khare and Kapil Vyas presented dance on a song Aao Padharo Piya and Humma Humma, which won huge round of applauses form audience.

Student Rakesh Jain and Vidhi Jain sung a song Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila and Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai.

Besides students, faculty members of the college presented the song. Principal of the college Ashish Dongre presented song Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, while professor Saurabh Tiwari and in-charge of Student Council sung a song Zindagi ek safar hai suhana and Mana ho tum behad hansi.

Suraj Prasad Dwivedi, Amit Kumar, Shashnk Gupta, Rahul Kumar, Pawan Yadav and Neelesh Keshariya showcased the addiction of mobile phone.