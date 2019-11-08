Bhopal: Students created ruckus in TIT college

BHOPAL: Students of Technocrats institute of technology (TIT) created ruckus inside the college compound on Friday, raising allegations on the institute’s management.

The students vandalised the flower pots and other stuff inside the college while raising slogans against the management.

They were irked over management’s alleged pressure on their fellow student which drove him to commit suicide.

Nayan Bhardwaj, a student of the college had gone missing from November 6. He was a resident of Bihar and was in his final year and was allegedly depressed over not getting a job.

Nayan’s body washed ashore on the Hathaikheda dam on Thursday. A bike and a mobile phone were also recovered from the spot.

As soon as the news of his death spread, the students resorted to protests and gathered in the college campus on Friday.

The college management after failing to control the mob, informed police and teams from Piplani police sttaion, Ayodhya Nagar and Govindpura were pressed to control the agitating students.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Sahoo said that the students were vandalising the college property and we had to use mild force to control them.

It was only after the intervension of senior cops that the students relented, he added.

He said the students were alleging that the student who died, was under frustration for not getting placement.

He said the reason for their protest was that the management was preventing them from appearing in the exams as their attendance was either short or they had not submitted their fee and they were also saying that the student whose body was found, was under a similar pressure.

He said that an investigation has been ordered and the matter will be probed from all angles.