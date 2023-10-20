Bhopal: Student Testifies Against Staff, School Principal On The Run

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Government Arvind Bhargava Higher Secondary School has told police that the staffer used to provoke others to insult Akash Yadav (23), a guest faculty who committed suicide few days back. The police said that the accused including school principal and two staffers were missing. Gunga police station house officer (SHO) Ramesh Rai said man who hanged himself to death a few days back was Aakash Yadav (23).

He was posted as a guest faculty at Government Arvind Bhargava Higher Secondary School. He had left behind a suicide note in which he had alleged harassment by school principal and two staffers.

When the police reached the school premises to detain the three accused on Friday, they were found to be on the run. According to SHO Rai, during questioning, student Brijesh Yogi told them that one of the accused staffers named Chagan Lal would deliberately pick up a fight with Yadav. Yogi added that Lal also used to provoke others to harass, assault and humiliate Yadav. He said the allegations levelled by Yadav in the suicide note were true. Search is on for the accused.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)