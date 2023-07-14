Bhopal: Student Makes Video Call To Mom Before Killing Self |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A third-year student of mechanical engineering at UIT RGPV College of Bhopal committed suicide at his hostel room in college premises on Thursday.

The police said he had made a video call to his mother on Wednesday night after which he was found hanging in his hostel room on Thursday.

Gandhi Nagar police station house officer Arun Sharma told Free Press that deceased Harekrishna Mangrol (22) was a native of Narmadapuram district.

Sharma said Magrol’s room-mates found him hanging on Thursday after which they informed cops. Mangrol’s relatives told police that there was no reason for him to commit suicide as he was doing well in his studies.

His mother Hemlata told police that her son had made a video call to him on Wednesday night. He was happy and told her that his internship would begin soon after which he would get a job and fulfil all wishes of the family.

SHO Sharma said that the case was being probed from all angles including Mangrol’s performance in academics and love affairs, if any.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

