Bhopal: Student kills self, cause unknown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old student of a private college in Bhopal allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room on Thursday evening, Ashoka Garden police station staff said.

Investigation officer Sanjay Mishra said that the youth who took the extreme step had been identified as Anurag Nag (24) who was pursuing a course in medical lab technology from a private college in Bhopal. Nag was a native of Balaghat, he added.

According to Mishra, Nag allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at 6 pm on Thursday. When his neighbours saw him hanging, they brought his body down only to discover that he was dead.

The Ashoka Garden police station staff were informed who rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. They recovered a suicide note from the spot. In the suicide note, Nag had stated that he was taking the extreme step all by himself but did not mention the reason behind the suicide.