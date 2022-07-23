Bhopal: Student foils rape attempt, had visited senior for studies

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student who visited house of a senior student for studies faced rape attempt on her, said Mahila police on Friday. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

According to the police station in charge, the victim is a BSc second year student.

In her colony, senior student Karan Yadav (27), who is pursuing his master’s degree in a science subject, lived alone in a rented house. The girl’s family knew Yadav who offered free coaching to the girl. The girl visited his house whenever she needed help.

“On July 16, the accused took advantage of the situation when the girl reached his house. He closed the door making an excuse and tried to touch the girl. The girl got suspicious and objected. As he forced himself on her, the girl forcefully hit him and ran away,” Dhurve added.

After coming home, she remained quiet. However, family members sensed something went wrong. The girl finally narrated the story.

On Thursday evening, the family approached Mahila police station and filed a complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 376 and 511 of IPC and arrested the accused. The police presented the accused in court from where he was sent to jail.