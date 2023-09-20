 Bhopal: Student Crushed To Death, Villagers Set Bus Afire
Bhopal: Student Crushed To Death, Villagers Set Bus Afire

On Wednesday he was returning from school by bus that plies between Sironj and Khurai via Bina.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy came under the wheels of a bus while alighting in Bina of Sagar district. Angry villagers later set the bus on fire, police said on Wednesday. SP Sagar Abhishek Tiwari said that Ravi Ahirwar was a student of class XII at government school in Basari village. On Wednesday he was returning from school by bus that plies between Sironj and Khurai via Bina.

As the bus reached Suneti village, the victim jumped from the running bus even before it could come to a halt. However, he lost balance and came under the wheels. Irked over his death, villagers thrashed bus conductor. They forced all passengers to alight and set the bus afire. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

