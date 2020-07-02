Bhopal: Struggling with weight gain fitness freaks eager to work out again at gym

BHOPAL: Fitness freaks in the city want gyms to reopen with precautions, because they are down with backache, knee stress, weight gain, headache, sleeplessness.

They said since markets, malls, hotels, restaurants and parks were reopened gyms should not be treated otherwise.

Forty-two-year-old Farah Aamir Khan who has been going to a gym for 15 years told Free Press gym is a part of her life and she is desperate to rejoin it. She said that she is facing health issues like weight gain, headache, knee pain and sleeplessness. She said she can’t exercise at home for want of a trainer. The government has opened everything including liquor shops except gyms – which are immunity-boosters, said the homemaker.

Similarly, oncologist at Jawahar Lal Nehru Cancer Hospital, Bhopal, Dr Nikhat Saba Siddiqui said she is feeling that her body has ‘detrained’ due to not going gym for three months. She is suffering from backache and low density of bones.

She said she has set up a gym at her home but is hamstrung due to lack of guidance. “Planning is most important when we do workout,” said Dr Nikhat who has been going to gym for 12 years. “Well-educated people go to gyms and they know very well how to maintain hygiene,” she said.

A professor, Amarjeet Singh Khalsa, 45, said he can exert his body but not train at home. He wants to rejoin gym with all precautions.

International equestrian Pranay Khare, 18, said as a sportsperson it is at huge loss because fitness is most important for him. “It will affect your career, if you are not physically fit,” he said. He says exercising may create muscle cramps and soreness after three months break.

A graphic designer Avini Dawar, 26, said she is missing gym because she is not getting that environment at home. She is unable to do all exercises which she used to do in gym due to lack of equipment, she said.