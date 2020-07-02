Bhopal: Struggling with weight gain fitness freaks eager to work out again at gym

BHOPAL: Fitness freaks in the city want gyms to reopen with precautions, because they are down with backache, knee stress, weight gain, headache, sleeplessness.
They said since markets, malls, hotels, restaurants and parks were reopened gyms should not be treated otherwise.
Forty-two-year-old Farah Aamir Khan who has been going to a gym for 15 years told Free Press gym is a part of her life and she is desperate to rejoin it. She said that she is facing health issues like weight gain, headache, knee pain and sleeplessness. She said she can’t exercise at home for want of a trainer. The government has opened everything including liquor shops except gyms – which are immunity-boosters, said the homemaker.
Similarly, oncologist at Jawahar Lal Nehru Cancer Hospital, Bhopal, Dr Nikhat Saba Siddiqui said she is feeling that her body has ‘detrained’ due to not going gym for three months. She is suffering from backache and low density of bones.
She said she has set up a gym at her home but is hamstrung due to lack of guidance. “Planning is most important when we do workout,” said Dr Nikhat who has been going to gym for 12 years. “Well-educated people go to gyms and they know very well how to maintain hygiene,” she said.
A professor, Amarjeet Singh Khalsa, 45, said he can exert his body but not train at home. He wants to rejoin gym with all precautions.
International equestrian Pranay Khare, 18, said as a sportsperson it is at huge loss because fitness is most important for him. “It will affect your career, if you are not physically fit,” he said. He says exercising may create muscle cramps and soreness after three months break.
A graphic designer Avini Dawar, 26, said she is missing gym because she is not getting that environment at home. She is unable to do all exercises which she used to do in gym due to lack of equipment, she said.
After age 30 - any of us not doing scientifically structured and progressive strength training can lose 3-5 per cent of functional lean muscle mass. The best way to improve BMR and to reduce fat is to add functional lean mass. There is lot of research and evidence saying that gym helps to boost immunity and keep depression at bay. When we train the members in a gym we can correct their form and posture and can give them real-time cues. Exercises require certain equipments and cannot be done in a home set up.
- Mohammed Tariq, nutrionist and owner of Fitness M5 Gym
When liquor shops have opened, when restaurants are functioning; what is the logic of keeping the gyms closed? Especially since gyms can help fight the Covid pandemic. We all know that regular exercise boosts immunity and higher the immunity level of a person, the less likely he is to get afflicted with the disease. There are around 600-700 gyms in Bhopal and at least 16,000 trainers work in them. The gyms are closed since March 15. In the three-and-a-half months, the trainers and the gym owners both have incurred immense financial losses. The clients are also suffering. Some are taking walks on roads, some are exercising at their homes and some of them are using guidance available online. But none of these can be a proper substitute to work out in a gym.
- Huzefa Qureshi, owner, Fitness 365 Degree
Gyms have been following social distancing norms since long. Gyms should reopen because they are the only place where people can boost their immune system which is need of the hour.
- Satish Kumar, Owner, Crossfit Gym
I think gym and swimming pool both should reopen with some precautions. They help improve your immune system. We are getting calls from members who are waiting for gyms to reopen.
-Suveer Vajpaeyi, manager, Wellness Fitness Center, Jehan Numa Palace Hotel
