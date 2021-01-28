Bhopal: Struggling through woods, wooden toy-making artisans grope for livelihood

However, most of the artisans who have put up their stalls vending traditional wooden toys at the ongoing Lokrang on the Ravindra Bhavan premises complain that they are facing many hurdles and would not like their next generation to continue with the work. "Pradhanmantri ji apne mann ki baat to karte hain, hamare mann ki baat nahin sunte (The Prime Minister only speaks his mind but not listening to our voices)," says Vijay Kumar from a village near Gurh in Rewa district.

The artisans say that they need the wood of the Doodhi tree for making the toys. They, however, do not get adequate supplies of wood. "For the past two years, the forest department was not supplying the wood to us on ground that it leads to deforestation. We, however, do not need the trunk of the trees. We use the branches and that does not harm forests," says Karan Sharma from Budhni.

Vijay says that they are compelled to buy stolen wood. "It is not only costlier but also risky," he says. Next, they have to pay at the rate of up to Rs 500 per kg for slicing the wood. "We can do the finishing and colouring work using lathe machines ourselves but we don't have cutting machines," he says. Lathe machines consume lots of power. "This month, my electricity bill was around Rs 17,000," he says. Vijay belongs to the third generation of his family doing this work but doesn't want to continue the family tradition. "I have taught the art to my children but I won't like them to take up this work," he says