Bhopal: Strict action to be taken against violators

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Commissioner SK Jha has issued orders to take strict action in cases of violation of Motor Vehicle Act on Monday. He issued directives at the meeting of Madhya Pradesh Road Safety Committee at Police Training and Research Institution (PTRI) headquarters, Bhopal.

Additional Director General of Police (PTRI) J Janardan directed all road construction agencies to repair road signals immediately.

At the meeting, police and transport department officials were directed to take action if Motor Vehicle Act was violated. Stern action will be taken for overloading vehicles, driving vehicle in inebriated state, driving two-wheelers without helmets, driving four-wheeler without seat belt, driving vehicle by talking on mobile phone etc.

Deliberations were held on inclusion of road security related syllabus in school curriculum and for arrangement for training of vehicle operation in higher education department.