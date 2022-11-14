e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Strict action to be taken against violators

Bhopal: Strict action to be taken against violators

Motor Vehicle Act

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Commissioner SK Jha has issued orders to take strict action in cases of violation of Motor Vehicle Act on Monday. He issued directives at the meeting of Madhya Pradesh Road Safety Committee at Police Training and Research Institution (PTRI) headquarters, Bhopal.

Additional Director General of Police (PTRI) J Janardan directed all road construction agencies to repair road signals immediately.

At the meeting, police and transport department officials were directed to take action if Motor Vehicle Act was violated. Stern action will be taken for overloading vehicles, driving vehicle in inebriated state, driving two-wheelers without helmets, driving four-wheeler without seat belt, driving vehicle by talking on mobile phone etc.

Deliberations were held on inclusion of road security related syllabus in school curriculum and for arrangement for training of vehicle operation in higher education department.

Read Also
Bhopal: Compensation for death in wild animal attack raised to Rs 8 lakh
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: US Consulate General calls on CM, gets invite for Investors summit

Bhopal: US Consulate General calls on CM, gets invite for Investors summit

MP: No shortage of fertilizer in State, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: No shortage of fertilizer in State, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: Bhopal police organise workshop for higher education, career guidance

MP: Bhopal police organise workshop for higher education, career guidance

Bhopal: Strict action to be taken against violators

Bhopal: Strict action to be taken against violators

Bhopal: Translocation of 3 tigers to Shivpuri's Madhav National Park likely by mid January 

Bhopal: Translocation of 3 tigers to Shivpuri's Madhav National Park likely by mid January 