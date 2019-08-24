Bhopal: Stressed professionals need medical help & counselling'

BHOPAL: Suicide attempt by a lady doctor, reflects the increasing mental distress in professionals in terms of their attempts to create work life balance.

Police as well as medical expert (psychiatrist) reiterated the need for proper counseling and medical support to individuals going through rough phase of well being.

A doctor, working in Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) over conflict with husband, had approached Railway track to commit suicide. She was saved by police saved and accorded proper counseling.

Depression is a common mental health problem that causes people to experience low mood, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration. Mental disorder like depression which provoke person to commit suicide, needs to be redressed in time.

Common treatment approaches for depression include talking therapies and medication. Therapies involve speaking in confidence to a trained professional about problems or issues that may be causing concern.

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, psychiatrist, said, “Professionals are also human being. Depression motivates persons to take extreme steps like suicide, is a disease which should not be taken lightly. There is a need to spread on this in society.

Anyone who feels depressed or mentally disturbed for any reason should consult experts (psychiatrist). In the course of time professionals develop a fighting spirit by handling professional challenges like problem

solving and decision making but be it doctors, engineers, and other professional, they are humans after all and they may develop such disease. There is need to raise awareness about mental disorder like depression in people.”