Bhopal: Stressed from duty hours, constable consumes sanitizer

A constable posted at TT Nagar police station drank sanitizer after returning from duty hours. However police official claimed that he consumed it mistakenly assuming it as water in the bottle. Whereas sources alleged that the reason for this is stress of duty hours.

According to SHO Sanjeev Chowkse, constable Narayan Meena is posted in Kamla Nagar police station ad has been deployed for corona lockdown enforcement duty. He returned to Hotel Crown from duty two days ago, where he had kept two bottles in his room. One of the bottles was filled with water and the other with sanitizer. He mistakenly picked a sanitizer bottle and drank it.

On worsening condition, a fellow policeman rushed him to the hospital from where he was discharged after first aid.

However, the reason behind his step has not been known. Whereas sources say that extended over duty hours might be the reason. It is said that the senior officers in this case have reprimanded the in-charge of the police station.