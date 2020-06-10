Bhopal: Strange coincidence; Kids’ art at camp 6 months back portray life amid corona

BHOPAL: By a strange coincidence, illustrations drawn by children at an art camp organised in the city more than six months back seem to be portraying life of the kids amid the corona pandemic.
The Child Rights Observatory and Art Design Teachers’ Forum had jointly organised an art camp in November 2019 to mark 30 years of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
About 85 children and art teachers from the state had participated in the event. Selected illustrations were published in the wall calendar, Child First, brought out by Child Rights Observatory.
At the time of camp, no one had even heard of the coronavirus. However, some of the illustrations bear an uncanny resemblance with post-COVID situation.
An illustration by Sania Jain, a class X student of Sanskar Valley School, shows a boy and girl surrounded by fierce-looking viruses and bacteria of different shapes. However, the kids don’t have to worry as they are inside a balloon, which is inflated by a syringe containing a vaccine. The illustration has been published on April page of calendar. Coincidentally, it was in April that the world had begun looking for vaccine for coronavirus.
Another illustration by Syed Aban Ali of Bal Bhawan School shows a child tied by numerous chains, a vivid portrayal of children during the lockdown period when they were not allowed to leave their homes, their neighbourhood park.
