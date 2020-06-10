Bhopal: Strange coincidence; Kids’ art at camp 6 months back portray life amid corona

BHOPAL: By a strange coincidence, illustrations drawn by children at an art camp organised in the city more than six months back seem to be portraying life of the kids amid the corona pandemic.

The Child Rights Observatory and Art Design Teachers’ Forum had jointly organised an art camp in November 2019 to mark 30 years of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

About 85 children and art teachers from the state had participated in the event. Selected illustrations were published in the wall calendar, Child First, brought out by Child Rights Observatory.

At the time of camp, no one had even heard of the coronavirus. However, some of the illustrations bear an uncanny resemblance with post-COVID situation.