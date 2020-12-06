Bhopal: Stories of the homeless during the partition staged at Gandhi Bhawan

BHOPAL: A play ‘Camp’ raising the question that when the earth is one, why do we draw boundaries on it, was staged at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Sunday.

Scripted by Rameshwar Prem and directed by Anand Mishra, it also highlighted key points like why the people don’t have the right to live where they want to. The play revolves around the stories of people including men and women who became homeless during the partition. Neither of the two countries is ready to accept them. They face all kinds of problems. They don’t have a roof over their head and food to fill their stomach.

Saghan Society for Culture Evam Welfare Society presented the play. The show, organised in association with Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi and Children’s Theatre, Bhopal, was streamed live on the Facebook page of the society.