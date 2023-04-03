 Bhopal: Stopping subsidy to power firms to weigh heavy on government
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Stopping subsidy to power firms to weigh heavy on government

Bhopal: Stopping subsidy to power firms to weigh heavy on government

It may have an impact on funds for central schemes and on getting debt

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government cannot stop for a long time the amount of subsidy to be given to the electricity companies.

The Central Government has taken a tough stand in this regard for reforming electricity supply. The state government gives subsidy on power to the farmers and the poor through the electricity companies.

The government gives the amount of subsidy to the energy department which, in turn, sends the amount to electricity firms.

The power companies give subsidy to the consumers, but the government takes a lot of time to make the payment. For this reason, the companies are incurring losses.

The Central Government has clearly told the state government that if the state government fails to give subsidy to the power companies on time, the Centre may stop its contribution.

Apart from that, 0.5% additional debt that the state government gets from the Central may also be stopped. This was the reason that the state government made a provision for Rs 6, 658 crore in the supplementary budget and paid the entire amount to the power firms.

Besides, the government recovered the outstanding payment from the big defaulters and made payment to the power companies. The Urban Development Department and Panchayat and Rural Development Department owed Rs 700 crore to the electricity companies.

According to sources, all government departments have footed electricity bills this time. Principal Secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey said that Central Government had advised the state against stopping payment to the power companies.

So, the Energy Department made payment to the power firms, and the impact of non-payment to the electricity companies is known to the finance department, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1 lakh girls receive self-defence training in 8 months under Operation Swawaymsiddha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Fire at Adampur landfill site, waste processing plant gutted

Bhopal: Fire at Adampur landfill site, waste processing plant gutted

Bhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains

Bhopal: High Court stays government order on priority given to silos for storing grains

Scholarship fraud: High Court imposes Rs 25k cost on government for not submitting reply

Scholarship fraud: High Court imposes Rs 25k cost on government for not submitting reply

Bhopal: Traders up in arms against MLA’s roadside liquor outlet

Bhopal: Traders up in arms against MLA’s roadside liquor outlet

Bhopal: Gond painter Kumar Pusham’s work depicts tribal myths, nature

Bhopal: Gond painter Kumar Pusham’s work depicts tribal myths, nature