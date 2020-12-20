Bhopal: ‘Stopping loans to youths under CM scheme to harm interests’

BHOPAL: The state government has issued orders to banks to stop disbursing loans to youths. The Congress has criticised the government decision.
The department of micro, small and medium industry has issued the orders to the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) to stop disbursing amounts under the CM Yuva Udhaymi, an employment and agriculture entrepreneur scheme, until further orders. The decision was taken by the department at a meeting held on December 14; the order was released on Friday. Congress state media vice-president Bhupendra Gupta alleged that, on the one hand, the state government portrays themselves as friends of youths and various schemes were launched to lure them in the by-elections. But now, when the youths and their parents had voted for the BJP, the government has put the scheme on hold. He added that the government had betrayed lakhs of youths by closing the scheme in this corona pandemic situation.
Not a single youth got loan
--In the current year, not even a single youth has got loans to establish his venture. The department has not even allocated the physical and financial targets for the year.
--Under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udhami Yojana, loans of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore are given. To obtain the loan, an entrepreneur has to deposit the 15% margin money and has to pay 5 per cent interest on the loan.
--Under the Mukhya Mantri Self-Employment Scheme, loans of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh are given. One has to deposit 15 per cent of the margin money and has to pay 5 per cent interest annually
--Under the Mukhya Mantri Krishak Udhami, loans of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore are given.
‘Upgrading the schemes’
‘We wanted to make changes in the present schemes to make them more effective. So, we have decided to have a small break; the schemes will be launched shortly in a new and fresh shape’
— Vivek Porwal, secretary, MSME department
