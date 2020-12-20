Bhopal: ‘Stopping loans to youths under CM scheme to harm interests’

Not a single youth got loan

--In the current year, not even a single youth has got loans to establish his venture. The department has not even allocated the physical and financial targets for the year.

--Under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udhami Yojana, loans of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore are given. To obtain the loan, an entrepreneur has to deposit the 15% margin money and has to pay 5 per cent interest on the loan.

--Under the Mukhya Mantri Self-Employment Scheme, loans of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh are given. One has to deposit 15 per cent of the margin money and has to pay 5 per cent interest annually

--Under the Mukhya Mantri Krishak Udhami, loans of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore are given.

‘Upgrading the schemes’

‘We wanted to make changes in the present schemes to make them more effective. So, we have decided to have a small break; the schemes will be launched shortly in a new and fresh shape’

— Vivek Porwal, secretary, MSME department