Bhopal: Stop Use Of Diclofenac For Cattle Treatment, Breeders Told

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Experts at Van Vihar National Park advised the cow breeders not to use prohibited diclofenac drug for treatment of cattle as it kills vultures. When vultures feed on dead cattle treated with diclofenac drug, they develop renal complications and die.

A workshop was held to spread awareness for the protection of vultures on International Vulture Day, which was observed on Saturday. “There are around 35 gau shalas in Bhopal and at least 20 representatives of gau shalas attended the workshop,” said Director of Van Vihar National Park, Padmapriya Balakrishnan.

“At the meeting, we decided to write a letter to state government to direct cow shelter homes not to use diclofenac drug for cattle treatment. After death of cattle, the carcass should be dumped at one place so that vulture can feed on them,” she said. There are 23 species of vultures in world and only nine of them are found in India. Madhya Pradesh has seven species of vultures. Vulture’s population is close to 5,000.

Expressing concern on decline of vulture population, she said 99 per cent population of vulture had perished.