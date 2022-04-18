Bhopal: Stop sale of liquor in villages, will get more votes than bulldozer drive, BJP MLA Vishnoi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and BJP MLA from Patan (Jabalpur) Ajay Vishnoi has now joined the bandwagon started by Uma Bharti against liquor in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking jibe at the government, Vishnoi tweeted on Monday that if Madhya Pradesh has to follow Uttar Pradesh then it should stop sale of liquor that is on in the villages. “It will get more support in comparison to bulldozer besides getting more votes,” tweeted Vishnoi.

The senior BJP leader tagged chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Uma Bharti and BJP state chief VD Sharma besides others in his tweet.

Congress didn’t lose the opportunity and reacted immediately. Its spokesperson Narendra Saluja replied to the tweet saying that he salutes the straight approach and clarity of the former minister.

“He (BJP MLA Vishnoi) admitted that illegal liquor is being sold in villages across the state. He also exposed that government campaigns are meant only to garner votes,” replied Saluja on Vishnoi’s tweet.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti had started a campaign demanding liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh. As a mark of protest, She had thrown a stone at a liquor shop in Bhopal, last fortnight.

After that incident, people have agitated against several liquor outlets in Bhopal and other places.

