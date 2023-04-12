 Bhopal: Stop projecting yourself as future candidates, Congress tells workers
Leaders warned of disciplinary action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress organisation has taken steps against party workers who are calling themselves as future party candidates (bhavi partyashi) of their respective Assembly constituencies.

For past few months, the state Congress leaders have put up posters and banners in which they have addressed Nath as future CM (Bhavi CM). On similar lines, the party leaders who have staked claim to get tickets have also started projecting themselves as future candidates on posters and banners.

State incharge Rajiv Singh said it had come to his notice. “It is right of every party leader to demand ticket. But to start writing it, creates confusion. And to stop it, a letter has been sent to all the district Congress presidents and incharge of districts,” he said and added that disciplinary action would be taken against leaders if they would violate the party’s ruling.

Meanwhile, BJP has criticised the Congress move. “Congress party has two rules, one for Kamal Nath (state party president) and another for the party leaders. If party candidates are claiming to be future candidates, party has objection. But when it comes to Nath, there is no restriction, he can let the party workers project him future CM,” BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja said.

