Bhopal: Stop making false promises, state tops in atrocities on tribals, Kamal Nath tells chief minister

BHOPAL: State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has replied to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s allegations that Congress has done nothing for the tribals.

“BJP-led Union government’s latest NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) report says that MP tops the list of atrocities on tribals. Did Shivraj visit family members of tribal family where 5 were buried? In Neemuch, Kanhaiya Bheel was brutally tortured and tied with vehicle and dragged,” said Nath.

Nath reminded Shivraj of several other instances of torture inflicted in tribals where Congress had demanded a CBI inquiry but got no response from the government yet.

“As election nears, Shivraj starts making promises. One should not forget that over 21,000 such promises made by Shivraj in past 15 years still remain unfulfilled. He will make promises again and vanish. He is a good actor and should go to Bollywood,” said Nath.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:57 PM IST