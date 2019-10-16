Bhopal: STF arrests 2 racketeers for taking money to appoint nurses in AIMS

BHOPAL: The Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested two racketeers who were running fake recruitment racket and lured women to get appointed in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. ADG Ashok Awasthi said kingpin Dilshad Khan, resident of Jabalpur, including his associate Alok Kumar Bamne were arrested by STF team. He added that they ran a fake recruitment racket and had defrauded more than 50 women.

They used to issue fake notice to claim that AIIMS needs the nursing staff. The women who contacted them were asked to give huge amounts to receive appointment. The fraudsters gave them fake appointment letters to women after taking money.

During investigation, it was revealed that Dilshad has five wives and one of the wives runs a private hospital in Jabalpur. As he was not able to lead a luxurious life with wives, he started cheating people. The other accused Bamne is resident of Bhopal and his wife is superintendent of a government girls’ hostel situated in Patel Nagar. The police suspect involvement of his wife in the racket.