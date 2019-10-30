Bhopal: STEAM conclave; Approach of the teacher matters more than budget or building: CM

BHOPAL: CM Kamal Nath said there are no qualms in accepting that MP is doing worst in education sector and need to improve a lot. We don’t have to reform the schools, books or the buildings rather it’s the approach of teachers that makes all the difference.

Kamal Nath was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of STEAM conclave at Minto Hall on Wednesday.

“You get a good budget and a good building but the approach of the teacher remains unchanged then the new building or budget will make no difference,” said CM. Officials present in the programme are interpreting the CM’s statement differently.

“We are still weak when it comes to education. We are building future and the teachers must understand this. Reform is needed in approach of teachers,” said CM. Education should be a priority of government and administration. IT has revolutionised education and we must harness it for the benefit of the students of MP, he added.

School education minister, Prabhuram Choudhary said that the conclave has brought the thinkers and subject experts to discuss about the newest global changes. “We will also think about to implement this concept in our curriculum,” said Choudhary.

After keynote address by the Georgette Yakman, main convener of the STEAM, several teachers said that they had been conducting similar activities in their schools for past several years. While Georgette had all examples from USA and China, teachers in the programme gave examples from places nearby.

Humne bhi aloo bhoon ke khayain hain…

Principal of Narsinghpur Excellence School, during interactive session asked the convener, Georgette, when was steam not part of our schools. “I have learnt things the same way from my teachers in government school and I am also adopting the same method. Humne bhi aloo bhoon kar khayein hain (we have also eaten roasted potatoes during school days for learning),” said the principal.

As soon as the principal asked the question, there was a big round of applause in the hall. Later when he gave example of eating roasted potatoes during education, the applause of the teachers continued for quite a long time. The principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami was forced to come on the stage and control the situation.

“When we clap so loud here we should understand that the students are weak and need proper training……we should not question the expert, this question was for me. Chahein app aalo bhoon kar khayein but you should not disregard the guests,” said the PS.

Parallel sessions on various topics were held during day that will continue and conclude on Thursday.