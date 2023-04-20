 Bhopal: Statue of Dr Ambedkar unveiled on Assembly premises
The Assembly Speaker said that the decision to install a better statue of the father of the Indian Constitution came when he saw the existing statue of Dr Ambedkar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was unveiled on the premises of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, MLA Pradeep Laria  and others were present.

CM expressed his gratitude towards Speaker Girish Gautam for ensuring installation of a new statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the assembly premises. “There was already a statue of Dr Ambedkar on the premises but a decision was taken to install a better statue,” said Chouhan.

The Assembly Speaker said that the decision to install a better statue of the father of the Indian Constitution came when he saw the existing statue of Dr Ambedkar. 

