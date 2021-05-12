Bhopal: State's vaccination drive moves at a snail's pace, long queues seen outside all corona vaccine centers

The poor failed to buy those items that were available in the black market at a price. Even the rich had to sweat it out for such items. The vaccination drive stopped. Injections were out of market in big cities of the state.

The scene in the rural areas, where health system has almost caved in, is more pathetic than the one in cities. Many people who got the first shot had to cool their heels for the second. The government declared Corona Curfew to stop the second wave of the pandemic. The vaccination drive stopped. Those who were given the first dose were moving from pillar to post for the second. It was not available in private hospitals.

A vaccination centre has been set up at Jawhar Vidyalaya, near Kasturba Hospital, near Habibganj in the city. The target of the centre is to vaccinate nearly 500 people daily. Those who want to get vaccinated queue up there from 7 am, although the vaccination starts at 9 am. The first dose of the jab, as well as the second one, is given there. As a result, many return home empty-handed.