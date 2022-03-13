Bhopal: State's growth rate at 19.7% highest in country, says CM Shivraj

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that state's growth rate at 19.7 percent is highest in the country at current prices.

Agriculture has contributed most to it, Chouhan said, adding that the country has been known for its spices since centuries.

Now, spices cultivated in Madhya Pradesh will make a special place in export. Burhanpur has emerged as a spice hub where spice crops like turmeric, ginger, coriander, onions are grown in large quantities, he added

The chief minister was virtually addressing a national workshop organised for the production, processing and promotion of natural farming of spice crops in Burhanpur on Sunday from his residential office.

Burhanpur is also a leader in banana, sugarcane and cotton. The economic empowerment of farmer will be possible through diversification of crops, he added.

Chouhan said, It is necessary to focus on packaging, quality control, branding and marketing along with production using advanced technology. The government agencies and agricultural experts will have to work in tandem with farmers.

He asked farmers to opt for organic farming, which will protect soil and human health. The use of conventionally prepared cow dung manure and pesticides made from cow urine are safe for crops. I am sure that Burhanpur will carve out a special place in organic farming too, he said.

Chouhan said water panchayat would be organised in every gram panchayat of Burhanpur district on April 30 to ensure tap water supply in every household under Jal Jeevan Mission. Jal Mahotsav will also be held in every village of the district.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:30 PM IST