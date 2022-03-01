Bhopal: State’s first Skydiving Festival begins in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary of tribal affairs, Pallavi Jain Govil was the first person to skydive on the inaugural day of the two-day Skydiving festival at the RGPV Ground in the city on Tuesday.

Dressed in the skydiving kit, she jumped from the aircraft along with an expert from a height of 10,000 feet. Govil was spotted smiling and showing the thumbs up sign during the free fall in the pictures. She told the Free Press that her experience was ‘awesome’. She said that the team was ‘very professional’ and the event was well organised. The tandem divers were quite experienced. “It was great.” she said.

The two-day event has been organised by the MP Tourism Board (MPTB) in collaboration with a private agency. The event was held for the first time in the state. The five tandem skydivers on Tuesday included Principal Secretary of Energy department, Sanjay Dubey and S. Vishwanathan, managing director, MP Tourism Development Corporation.

After landing on the ground, Sanjay Dubey said that it was a wonderful experience and he enjoyed every minute of it. “I have frequently travelled on aircraft and choppers but flying at a considerable height in a small plane with the door open was an altogether different experience. Then, when you are in free fall for about 30 seconds you are hurtling towards the ground at the speed of 240 km per hour without any parachute. It is very enjoyable and it is safe. I will urge everyone not to miss this opportunity,” he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Narottam Mishra inaugurated the event. Tourism minister Usha Thakur joined in virtually. After the formal inauguration, two divers jumped from the aircraft holding the Indian tricolour and the flag of the MPTB.

The fest will be held from March 3-6 at Ujjain. There are around 44 slots in Ujjain, all of which have been booked. In Bhopal, there are 14 slots spread over two days. The divers will jump from a height of 10,000 feet. After a free fall for around 6,000 feet, they will deploy parachutes.

Deputy Director, adventure tourism board, Umakant Choudhary said that all the 14 slots in Bhopal for March 1 and 2 have been booked. He said that for want of free air space, the number of slots in the city is limited. “Several flights take off from and land in Bhopal every day, hence availability of free air space is limited,” Choudhary said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:38 PM IST