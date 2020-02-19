Bhopal: State youth Congress president launches Young India Ke Bol

On the employment Choudhary said that CM is making effort to bring employment into the state.

However, in between the talks of increasing the retirement age to 63 from 62 will going to harm the youths. He stated that he will going to raise the issue firmly in front of the CM.

Speech contest on unemployment

He informed that to connect the youth with the issue of unemployment a speech competition on unemployment will be organised. The programme will start from March 2 at the district-level and on March 23 at Talkatora stadium on the occasion of Bhagat Singh martyrdom day the finals will be organised. The last date to submit the form is February 29.