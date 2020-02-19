Bhopal: State youth Congress president launches Young India Ke Bol

Bhopal: Extending the retirement age of employees of state government from 62 years to 63 years will harm the future of the youths, I will ask Chief Minister Kamal Nath to give it a rethink, said the Congress MLA and state youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary while talking to media here on Tuesday.
Youth Congress National spokesperson Sanjiv Shukla and Choudhary launched the Young India Ke Bol programme.
Choudhary alleged that in the present time the aspirations of youth have been shunned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and also they are also caught in CAA, NRC and NPR issues and they feel that no one is concerned about them.
On the employment Choudhary said that CM is making effort to bring employment into the state.
However, in between the talks of increasing the retirement age to 63 from 62 will going to harm the youths. He stated that he will going to raise the issue firmly in front of the CM.
Speech contest on unemployment
He informed that to connect the youth with the issue of unemployment a speech competition on unemployment will be organised. The programme will start from March 2 at the district-level and on March 23 at Talkatora stadium on the occasion of Bhagat Singh martyrdom day the finals will be organised. The last date to submit the form is February 29.