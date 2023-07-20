Bhopal: State Transfers 673 Inspector-Rank Officers

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government have issued transfer orders of 673 inspector-rank officers posted in 52 districts of the state, here on Wednesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) have asked the state to change the officers who are posted in one district for the last three years and those who are completing their term on January 31 next year shall also be removed. The ECI have already begun preparations for the upcoming assembly election preparations. The elections will be held at the end of the year in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The Commission has directed that transfer, posting of all officers covered under the instructions shall be done and compliance reports by chief secretary and DGP with details of action obtained from concerned departments, offices of the state government shall be furnished to the commission by July 31. As many as 53 inspectors are transferred from Bhopal district, followed by 38 from district Indore, Jabalpur 31 and Gwalior 26. In the coming days, more officials will be transferred as per ECI instructions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)