Bhopal: State To Witness The Dirtiest Of All Elections This Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath are known for their dignified behaviour in politics.

The state is, however, going to witness the dirtiest of all elections this time.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have rolled up their sleeves to launch an all-out war against each other during the election.

To gain grounds on social media, both parties are posting videos against each other’s leaders.

According to sources, the leaders of the BJP and those of the Congress are ready to assassinate each other’s character.

It has begun with the video of Suresh Raje, a legislator from Dabra. According to sources, the video of a BJP leader may soon surface on the social media.

Cases against some family members of a few ministers in the government may also be brought to public before the election.

Sources further say that both are taking the help of private detectives. Their purpose is to win election by fair means or foul.

Sting operations are also being carried out to attack each other.

The Congress’s social media team is posting unsavoury videos against Chouhan on social media.

On the other hand, the social media team of the BJP is also doing the same thing against Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Both the parties have launched a dirty campaigning against each other even before the announcement of election dates.

Therefore, it is clear that when the election dates are announced, both will spew more venom.

Political analysts feel sobriety has faded away in politics.

It has happened because of social media. Once politicians used to respect each other even though they fought an election, but that was altogether a different ballgame on those days.

The political speeches contained contents and calmness, but now, their standards have lowered.