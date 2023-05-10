Bhopal: State to provide jobs to youths in industries

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will create job opportunities for unemployed youths in industries.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation is making a portal that will work as a bridge between the unemployed youths and the industries.

Youths will get jobs through this portal. At present, the unemployed youths are given jobs through employment portal of the state government.

The employment portal does not have a separate section for providing jobs in industries.

This is the reason that the department of industries has decided to set up a separate portal to provide jobs in industries.

The industries will be told to provide jobs directly or through the portal, instead of doing it through contractors.

This will help the government to know how many people have got jobs in industries.

The rule to give 70% jobs will be associated with the incentives to be given to industries.

The department of industries will seek information from industries about the number of people getting employment in their factories.

Since the government’s focus is on creating jobs, the department of industries is being associated with employment.

Through the portal, the government will get feedback on how many people have been given jobs, and the salaries they are getting.