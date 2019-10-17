Bhopal: State to make 30% of purchases from SC/STs

BHOPAL: The Congress government in the state is gearing up to amend Stores & Purchase Rules to make 30% of its purchases from SCs and STs. The Finance department has given its consent on the proposal of department of micro, small and medium industries. Orders in this regard will be issued soon.

During the government led by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, there was a rule to give 30 per cent reservation in government purchase to firms owned by SCs and STs. This rule was struck when the BJP came to power. The Congress in its ‘Vachan Patra’ had stated that SCs and STs will be given reservation in government purchase if it comes to power.

The purchase for various departments is done through Laghu Udhyog Nigam and GeM a portal of the Central government. The Central government has also given 5% reservation in government purchase through firms owned by SCs and STs.

The rule is going to benefit people belonging to SC and ST category and they may start government supply work by setting startups.

Principal Secretary, MSME department, Ashok Shah said proposal to give 30% reservation to SC and ST categories in government purchase is under consideration. It will be implemented soon after amending the rules.

Old suppliers get their registrations done: During Digvijaya government, old suppliers had got their registration done in the name of SCs and STs through manipulation and continued their supply. The suppliers used to give a fixed commission to people of these categories and the motive of the government to create entrepreneurs from SCs and STs was not getting fulfilled.