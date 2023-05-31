Bhopal: State to bear burden of Rs 1,250 crore per month for Ladli Behna Yojna

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs a meeting at mantralaya in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government has to spend a sum of Rs 1,250 crore on Ladli Behna Yojna every month. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the pros and cons of the scheme under which 1.25 crore application forms have been accepted. The acceptance letters will be issued from Thursday.

Chouhan will himself distribute the letters of acceptance from any place in the state from June 1 to 9. On June 10, he will visit Jabalpur from where he will transfer Rs 1,000 to the accounts of women.

The state government expected that one crore women would apply for the scheme. Since the government has received 25 lakh more applications the state has to spend an extra amount of Rs 250 crore a month.

Apart from that, there will be extra expenses for the events to be organised across the state for launching the scheme.

Chouhan said the ministers, the Members of Parliament and the legislators would take part in these events.

Letters of acceptance will be given to the beneficiaries of the scheme from June to 7.

Bhajans and Ladli Behna Geet will be presented at the functions, and the street plays related to the scheme are appreciable and will be staged. The Chief Minister said such activities should be held in the form of festivals.

