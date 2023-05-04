Bhopal: State shooting academy talent hunt on May 6

Shooting |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The talent hunt for Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy will begin in state on May 6.The first phase will be held in eight districts. The talent hunt for Bhopal and nearby districts will be held on May 11. The districts that are included in Bhopal talent hunt are Narmadapuram, Harda, Sehore, Raisen and Vidisha.

The timing of talent hunt will be from 9 am to 4 pm in Bhopal. If shooters are unable to take part in first phase, they can take part in Bhopal on May 12. On May 13, a talent hunt will be organised for people who have represented the country, MP or any other state in shooting.

Players from outside Madhya Pradesh will have to represent Madhya Pradesh in all competitions from 1 to 3 years after being selected. Players from MP and other states can also take part. Players already playing in any mode will have to bring weapons and items related to that mode to give it a try.