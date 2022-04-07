Amendment in rules for state service exam 2019 declared unconstitutional, HC directs govt and MPPSC to conduct recruitment process as per unamended rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Declaring an amendment dated February 17, 2020 in Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules 2015 for state service examination 2019 as ultra vires and unconstitutional high court, Jabalpur bench directed the state government and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Thursday to conduct and complete its recruitment process in consonance with unamended examination rules 2015, as per the order.

While partly allowing a good number of write petitions filed against the said amendment the two judge bench of justice Sujoy Paul and Dwarka Dhish Bansal in its judgement said the amendment ‘runs contrary to nine judges bench judgment of Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney and does not have any rationale and basis for depriving the reserved category candidate securing equal or more marks qua general category candidates from securing berth as U.R. (unreserved) candidate in all stages of selection’.

The court said, “Such meritorious reserved category candidate merges in open/U.R. category because of his own merit. Depriving such candidate from his entitlement to get space in U.R. category amounts to dividing a homogeneous class of U.R. category on the basis of their birth mark which is impermissible.”

As per the order, MPPSC published a piece of advertisement on November 14, 2019 for conducting State Service Examination 2019 for a total 571 posts including the post of reserved category. The preliminary exam was conducted on January 12, 2020. Then, there came the amendment in the examination rules on February 17, 2020.

The amendment stated, “Candidates of reserved category (Scheduled caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Other Banckwards Classes/ Economically Weaker Section) who get selected like general category candidates without any relaxation shall not be adjusted against the posts reserved for those reserved categories. They shall be adjusted against vacancies of unreserved category.”

But, stated the amendment, “Above adjustment will only be at the time of final selection, not at the time of preliminary/ main examination.”

The result of examination was declared on December 21, 2020 on the basis of amended rules of 2020. Aggrieved, a batch of writ petitions were filed in the high court.

There was another amendment in rules effected on December 20, 2021.

The court observed as per main unamended rule, the meritorious reserved category candidate was entitled to compete with unreserved category candidates and get his position in open/unreserved category. “By impugned amendment dated 17.2.2020, this right was taken away by confining the benefit at the time of final selection only. By subsequent amendment, dated 20.12.2021, the earlier position prevailing at the time of unamended rules was restored. Thus, impugned amendment became a hurdle for the meritorious reserved category candidates to be treated as unreserved /open category candidate”, states the order.

Referring to Articles 14 and 16 of Constitution the bench said there must be a rational between the object sought to be achieved and the impugned provision. ‘The State has failed to establish any valid nexus between the two’.

The court’s view in reference to change of rule after commencement of selection process was ‘The amended rule came into being in mid way and after commencement of selection process by issuance of advertisement dated 14.11.2019. Rule of game cannot be permitted to be changed to the detriment of the candidates’.

Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Aditya Sanghi and Vibhor Khandelwar and others pleaded the case for petitioners additional advocate generals Ashish Anand Bernard and Bharat Singh, and advocates Parag Tiwari and Parmanand Sahu were the counsels for the respondents.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:34 PM IST