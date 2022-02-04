Bhopal: State sees sharp drop in day temperature; Minimum temperature soars

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The maximum temperature decreased in various parts of state on Thursday, according to meteorological department. The day temperature dropped down to 4 degrees at some places.

Dhar recorded a drop of 3.5 degrees in day temperature and settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded drop of 2.8 degrees and settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 13 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a drop of one degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius. It recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.6 degrees. Ujjain recorded maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius after drop of 4 degrees. Shajapur recorded drop of 3.4 degrees and settled at 25 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, western disturbance is over in Jammu Kashmir and adjoining area while cyclonic circulation is present over north-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation over northern parts of Bangladesh stretches from south Kerala to south Karnataka. A fresh western disturbance is expected to approach western Himalayas on February 6.

In last 24 hours, minimum temperature will increase in western Madhya Pradesh. In next 24 hours, rain is likely to occur in north-east India on February 4-5. Minimum temperature is likely to drop in north-west and adjoining parts of Central India from February 5.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:30 AM IST