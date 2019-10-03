Bhopal: State seeks over Rs 7K crore from Centre for flood damage

BHOPAL: The state government has sought Rs 7,154.28 crore from the Centre for the damage caused by excess rainfall that claimed 674 human lives.

Besides, more than 2,000 livestock were washed away in floods. The funds the state has demanded includes the central aid of Rs 6621.28 crore under NDRF and the second installment of Rs 533 crore of this fiscal year under SDRF.

In a proposal sent to the centre, the principal secretary Manish Rastogi said an amount of Rs 1066 crore was sanctioned under the state disaster management for 2019-20. Out of this, about a sum of Rs 362 crore was spent till mid-September on giving compensation to the farmers whose crops were destroyed in hailstorm and frost.

In 2019, the first installment of Rs 247 crore was released under the Centre’s share with an adjustment of an additional amount of Rs 152 crore for the previous year 2018-19. In 2019, only a sum of Rs 285.50 crore is available to the state under SDRF.

According to the revenue department out of 52 districts of the state, 39 districts have suffered heavy losses due to excessive rain and floods. During the month of June to September rain in the state has affected crops worth Rs. 16 thousand 270 crore of about 60 lakh 47 thousand hectare land. In this, upto 33 per cent crops of about 53 lakh 90 thousand hectares have been damaged. The houses damaged by the excessive rainfall in the state include 55 thousand 372 pucca-kuchcha houses, 4 thousand 98 pucca houses and partially damaged 55 thousand 267 kuchcha houses. A total of 3 thousand 649 huts and 3 thousand 274 cattle sheds have also been damaged.

According to the revenue department, the cost of damage to public properties due to excessive rains is estimated at Rs 2, 285 crore. The total crop damage is estimated at Rs 16, 270 crore and the amount sought for the loss of crops is Rs 3,742 crore.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 579.96 crore was sought to give relief to those whose houses damaged.