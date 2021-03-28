Bhopal: State reports 30 deaths in 3 days; 11 on Sunday

BHOPAL: Thirty people have died fighting Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. The state's toll stands at 3,958. The state reported 11 deaths on Sunday, while the figure stood at 10 on Saturday and nine the previous days. MP on Sunday reported 2,276 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,88,683. The state’s active count stands at 14,185 and 1,075 people were discharged on the day, taking the recovery count to 2,70,540.

On the day, 25,483 samples were sent for testing. Positive rate was 8.9%. At least 288 samples were rejected at time of testing. Bhopal reported 469 new cases taking the tally to 49987 and toll 629. Around 3750 samples were sent for testing. Active cases count is 3768. Jabalpur reported 172 cases with an active case of 1083. Gwalior reported 62 cases and has 450 active cases. Ratlam 84, Betul 68. The health care professionals, however, say that fatality rate remains in proportion to the active cases. They attributed deaths to delay in treatment and co-morbidities. Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD pulmonary medicine, GMC, said, “ deaths are increasing but in proportion to it, the active cases are also increasing so the fatality rate is the same. There is nothing to be worried about. However, deaths are due to delay in treatment as patients come from remote areas and with co –morbidity. But the way it is spreading, definitely the situation is alarming because if beds are not available in hospitals, deaths will definitely increase so people should remain cautious.”