Bhopal: State reports 110 C-deaths in past 10 days

BHOPAL: At least 110 Covid deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh in last 10 days. On Saturday, 15 patients lost their lives while 16 others fell to the virus on Friday. Last week, the average corona positive rate was 10.1 per cent. However, the it rose to 10.4 per cent on Saturday. The state reported 2,839 corona cases pushing the infection tally to 3,03,673 and death toll to 4,029. Active cases also went up to 20,369. Around 27,231 samples were sent for testing while 199 samples were rejected at time of testing.

Bhopal's tally of positive cases rose to 52,980 when 502 new scases surfaced and death toll too rose to 635. Bhopal has active cases went up to 4651. Jabalpur reported 205 corona cases with 1409 active cases and Gwalior reported 120 cases with 764 active cases. Ratlam reported 79 corona cases with 671 active cases and Chhindwara reported 71 corona cases with 377 active cases. Barwani reported 72 corona cases with 358 active cases. Burhanpur reported 170 active cases with 22 more corona cases. Guna reported 149 active cases with 25 corona cases while Shajapur reported 47 corona cases with 258 active cases. Katni reported 50 corona cases with 251 active cases. Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Narsingpur, and Shivpuri reported 304,104,250, and 183 active cases respectively. Vidisha reported 44 corona case and Hoshangabad 23 while Narsingpur and Shivpuri reported 27 corona cases each. Similarly, Balaghat, Dewas, Neemuch, reported 184, 177, 152 active cases respectively. Balaghat and Dewas reported 34 corona cases each while Neemuch reported 37 corona cases.