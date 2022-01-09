Bhopal: State reels under cold as mercury slides, further fall likely

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shivered as day temperature dropped up to 10 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Senior meteorological department officials Dr GD Mishra said there is difference of hardly 5 degrees Celsius between day and night temperature. The temperature will drop further with disappearance of clouds.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for rain, thundershower, lightning and hailstorm. Orange alert has been issued for rain, thundershower, lightning and hailstorm in Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions. Yellow alert has been issued for rain, thundershower and lightning in Rewa and Sagar divisions. Fog like condition is likely to prevail in Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Bhopal, Rewa and Satna.

According to meteorological department, the western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab. Induced cyclonic circulation is over eastern parts of Rajasthan.

Humid winds from Arabian Sea are feeding moisture to parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and northern plains. Due to south westerly humid winds from Arabian sea and south easterly winds from Bay of Bengal, confluence zone is formed over Central parts of the country.

Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2-3 degrees in western parts of Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperature is likely to fall further in west Madhya Pradesh.

Temp on January 9, 2022

Cities drop in day temp(˚C) day temp(˚C)

Umaria 9.9˚C 18.4˚C

Mandla 9.0˚C 19.0˚C

Pachmarhi 7.4˚C 17.5˚C

Jabalpur 7.1˚C 20.0˚C

Rewa 7.0˚C 18.0˚C

Guna 6.6˚C 16.8˚C

Khandwa 6.4˚C 22.1˚C

Chhindwara 6.1˚C 19.0˚C

Bhopal 5.5˚C 19.5˚C

Rajgarh 5.5˚C 15.5˚C

Hoshangabad 5.4˚C 22.4˚C

Betul 5.1˚C 19.7˚C

