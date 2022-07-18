Bhopal: State records 21% surplus rainfall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state recorded 21 per cent rainfall in surplus till Monday. Nonetheless, the east region faces 1 per cent deficit rainfall while the west recorded 42% surplus rain.

State has received 363.2mm of rain so far this year against its normal rainfall of 300.7mm. The East region recorded 335.9mm though its normal rainfall is 340.8mm. State’s west region registered 384.2mm though its normal rainfall is 269.8mm, according to the meteorological department.

Bhopal has recorded 109 per cent surplus rain. It recorded 640.8mm against its normal rainfall of 306.8mm.

Khandwa recorded 100 per cent surplus rainfall as it recorded 526.8mm while its normal rainfall is 262.9mm. Betul recorded 105 per cent surplus rainfall. Chhindwara recorded 99 per cent surplus rainfall. It has received 676.5mm rain while its normal rainfall is 340.2mm.

Alert issued

Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Narmadapuram division for next 24 hours. Yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Bhopal and Ujjain divisions and districts like Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dhar, Indore, Guna, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat and Sagar. Lightning is likely to occur in Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

In the last 24 hours, Seoni-Malwa and Barghat recorded 190mm rainfall while Kareli recorded 150mm rainfall and Silwani recorded 120mm. Katangi, Ghoddongri, Kurai, Pichhore, Nalkheda recorded 110mm rainfall while Dolaria, Pachmarhi, Timarni recorded 100mm rainfall.

Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist, meteorological department, said, “There will be relief from heavy rain in the west region that covers Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore. But the east region, which is in dire need of rain, will receive heavy rain.”

