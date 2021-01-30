BHOPAL: State police department sets up zonal boards for transfer of personnel from constables to inspectors

Bhopal: In an attempt to decentralise and streamline the process of transfers and postings of police personnel of lower ranks, the police headquarters has constituted transfer boards at the zonal level. Henceforth, transfers of police officials from the ranks of constables to inspectors will be handled by the boards.

The zonal boards will be headed by zonal IGs or ADS with DIGs and SPs of the districts as members. The boards will independently handle the transfers and postings of police officials up to the rank of inspectors within the zone. Till now, this work was handled by the state-level transfer board at the PHQ level.

Under the new arrangement, officials seeking transfers will have to apply to zonal boards, which will consider them. For transferring officials to another zone, the boards will have to seek consent of administration branch of PHQ. Once the nod is given, the orders will be issued by the zonal boards.