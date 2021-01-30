BHOPAL: State police department sets up zonal boards for transfer of personnel from constables to inspectors

Bhopal: In an attempt to decentralise and streamline the process of transfers and postings of police personnel of lower ranks, the police headquarters has constituted transfer boards at the zonal level. Henceforth, transfers of police officials from the ranks of constables to inspectors will be handled by the boards.
The zonal boards will be headed by zonal IGs or ADS with DIGs and SPs of the districts as members. The boards will independently handle the transfers and postings of police officials up to the rank of inspectors within the zone. Till now, this work was handled by the state-level transfer board at the PHQ level.
Under the new arrangement, officials seeking transfers will have to apply to zonal boards, which will consider them. For transferring officials to another zone, the boards will have to seek consent of administration branch of PHQ. Once the nod is given, the orders will be issued by the zonal boards.
Newly recruited constables will be eligible for transfer only after they have completed five years of service in the district in which they were recruited. Officials from the rank of constables up to inspectors will not be eligible for transfer to their home districts unless there is a year or less to go for their superannuation. Transfers at zonal and PHQ levels will be allowed in cases of husband and wives seeking postings at the same place on their own expense. While making recommendations for transfers and postings, it will be ensured that it does not affect the prospects of officials awaiting promotions.
Transfers will also be done in case the official concerned is suffering from cancer or any other terminal disease. In no case, will the transfer to a district force be recommended if it will exceed the number of sanctioned posts. In case of any dispute or ambiguity, the decision of DGP will be be final.
