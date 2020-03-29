Bhopal: State police are humane too; help thousands of stranded

The Madhya Pradesh police showed its humanitarian face during the national lockdown. Police force has served the helpless people around the state who are caught between the police and the situations.

In Mandsaur 1834 labourers who had came for harvesting, were given food, masks and done the medical examinations. And after that they were sent to Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Chhitorgarh and Pratapgarh in vehicles.

Similarly, in Panna, around two dozen labourers who had come for the harvesting got stranded due to the lockdown. The Panna police arranged transpiration, food and other items and sent them to Pawai village.

A group of labourers coming from Gujarat reached Sheopur on foot. The police arranged food and also sent them to their homes.