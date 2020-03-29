Bhopal: State police are humane too; help thousands of stranded

The Madhya Pradesh police showed its humanitarian face during the national lockdown. Police force has served the helpless people around the state who are caught between the police and the situations.
In Mandsaur 1834 labourers who had came for harvesting, were given food, masks and done the medical examinations. And after that they were sent to Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Chhitorgarh and Pratapgarh in vehicles.
Similarly, in Panna, around two dozen labourers who had come for the harvesting got stranded due to the lockdown. The Panna police arranged transpiration, food and other items and sent them to Pawai village.
A group of labourers coming from Gujarat reached Sheopur on foot. The police arranged food and also sent them to their homes.
In Rewa railway station around 70 people, residents of Sidhi and Shahdol, were trapped at the railway station. With the help of NGOs the police provided them food and arranged bus to drop them their respective districts.
Around 80 aspirants of Army recruitment also trapped in Rewa and they came from to Chattarpur, Panna, Agar-Malwa. The police arranged food and transportation and ensured that they reached their districts safely.
In Guna around 40 labourers returned from Rajasthan and they were not having any money to feed themselves. The Guna police arranged the food and also the transportation, they were sent to village Barkhera of Aron.
In Betul, 47 businessmen who had came for business purpose from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra where trapped in the lockdown. The police arranged the lodging and boarding arrangements.
In Bhopal in TT Nagar, Chola Mandir, Chuna Bhatti, Kamla Nagar, Sukhi Sevenia police stations the police provided food packets for the needy people.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)